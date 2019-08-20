Reviewing Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH)’s and Its Peers results

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 1.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. N/A 16 55.33 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 21.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. In other hand, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.