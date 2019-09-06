Reviewing Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.19 N/A 0.31 55.33 Investors Real Estate Trust 61 4.50 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Investors Real Estate Trust’s consensus price target is $71.75, while its potential upside is 0.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Investors Real Estate Trust.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.