Reviewing Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|16
|6.19
|N/A
|0.31
|55.33
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|61
|4.50
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|1.4%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Investors Real Estate Trust’s consensus price target is $71.75, while its potential upside is 0.48%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|2.05%
|4.64%
|13.55%
|12.79%
|20.41%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|4.13%
|7.65%
|6.64%
|9.39%
|17.62%
|29.92%
For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust
Summary
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Investors Real Estate Trust.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
