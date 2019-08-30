Reviewing Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)’s and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s results

We are contrasting Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -1.50 0.00 Symantec Corporation 22 2.97 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arlo Technologies Inc. and Symantec Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies Inc. 0.00% -48.5% -23.5% Symantec Corporation 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Liquidity

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Symantec Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Arlo Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Symantec Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arlo Technologies Inc. and Symantec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Symantec Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Symantec Corporation is $21.75, which is potential -6.29% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arlo Technologies Inc. and Symantec Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 95% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Symantec Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arlo Technologies Inc. 7.23% 3.61% 3.61% -37.68% 0% -56.91% Symantec Corporation -4.98% -2.27% -9.6% 3.55% 6.15% 14.1%

For the past year Arlo Technologies Inc. has -56.91% weaker performance while Symantec Corporation has 14.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Symantec Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Arlo Technologies Inc.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. This segment also offers LifeLock-branded identity protection services, such as identifying and notifying users of identity-related and other events, and assisting users in remediating their impact; and digital safety platform designed to protect information across devices, customer identities, and the connected homes and families. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint protection products, endpoint management, messaging protection products, information protection products, cyber security services, Website security, and advanced Web and cloud security offerings. Its enterprise endpoint, network security, and management offerings supports evolving endpoints and networks, as well as provides an integrated cyber defense platform. This segment delivers its solutions through various methods, such as software, appliance, software-as-a-service, and managed services. The company serves individuals, households, and small businesses; small, medium, and large enterprises; and government and public sector customers. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.