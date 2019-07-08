Reviewing Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)’s results

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.56 12.87 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ark Restaurants Corp. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 105.6% -22.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Ark Restaurants Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ark Restaurants Corp. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 51.5% respectively. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 45.37%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -0.22% 0.96% 8.31% -12.33% -18.13% 9.25% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -6.93% 21.28% -11.46% -28.75% -27.05% -5.98%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend while Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.