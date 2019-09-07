Reviewing Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)’s results

As Restaurants companies, Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.55 12.42 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ark Restaurants Corp. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ark Restaurants Corp. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. In other hand, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares and 2.7% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend while Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.