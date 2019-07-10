Reviewing Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)’s and Its Rivals results

As Diversified Computer Systems company, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Arista Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.50% of all Diversified Computer Systems’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Arista Networks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.85% of all Diversified Computer Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Arista Networks Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.55% 938.60% 12.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Arista Networks Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks Inc. N/A 263 53.50 Industry Average 405.01M 4.24B 31.04

Arista Networks Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Arista Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 3.50 3.50 2.45

With average target price of $301.67, Arista Networks Inc. has a potential upside of 11.50%. The rivals have a potential upside of 110.34%. Arista Networks Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arista Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arista Networks Inc. -6.59% -24.02% 5.2% 1.75% -1.9% 18.04% Industry Average 6.24% 9.38% 26.29% 51.21% 11.32% 121.34%

For the past year Arista Networks Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arista Networks Inc. are 5.3 and 4.7. Competitively, Arista Networks Inc.’s rivals have 2.68 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arista Networks Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arista Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Arista Networks Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, Arista Networks Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.73 which is 73.25% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Arista Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arista Networks Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Arista Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Arista Networks, Inc. supplies cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System and a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.