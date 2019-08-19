Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.68 N/A -2.88 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.03% and its consensus price target is $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 34%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.