Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.74 9.62M -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 62,668,161.43% 0% -85.4% VIVUS Inc. 242,910,890.59% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, VIVUS Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.