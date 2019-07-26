Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.09 N/A -2.92 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1028.00 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus target price and a 42.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.