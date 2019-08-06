Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 19.84 N/A -2.88 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.18 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 776.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.