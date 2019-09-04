Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 27.59 N/A -2.88 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 32430.51 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 70.4%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.04%. Comparatively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.