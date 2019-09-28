Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

We are contrasting Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 62,318,840.58% 0% -85.4% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,322,160.15% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 183.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.