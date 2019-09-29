Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 0.00 35.22M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 62,597,984.32% 0% -85.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 146,141,078.84% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 90.3% respectively. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.