Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.90 N/A -2.92 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.59 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.