Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.67 N/A -2.88 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1112.21 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 170.39% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.