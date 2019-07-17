Reviewing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 23.36 N/A -2.92 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.65 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 71.07% and its consensus target price is $127.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.