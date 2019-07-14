Reviewing Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.35 N/A 1.76 41.94 The Progressive Corporation 73 1.46 N/A 5.03 15.41

Demonstrates Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Progressive Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Progressive Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the consensus target price of The Progressive Corporation is $81.43, which is potential -3.51% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 82.5%. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of The Progressive Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -2.33% 1.08% 9.48% 10.62% 21.25% 9.7% The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than The Progressive Corporation.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.