Reviewing Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)’s and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.18 N/A 3.67 18.65 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 80 7.87 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is currently more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares and 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. About 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.