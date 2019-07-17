Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

We are contrasting argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 124 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for argenx SE and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of argenx SE and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 1.16% and an $150.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

argenx SE beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.