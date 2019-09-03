Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

This is a contrast between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights argenx SE and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s average price target is $171.5, while its potential upside is 30.47%. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,123.50%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 11.8%. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.