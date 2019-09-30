Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|130
|0.00
|36.73M
|-1.73
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|28,317,014.88%
|0%
|0%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|167,489,421.72%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 37.68% for argenx SE with consensus price target of $156. Competitively the consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 42.18% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors argenx SE beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
