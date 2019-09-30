Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 130 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 28,317,014.88% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,489,421.72% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 37.68% for argenx SE with consensus price target of $156. Competitively the consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 42.18% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors argenx SE beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.