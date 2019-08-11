Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 128 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Realm Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 17.17% and an $166.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 46.35% respectively. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors argenx SE beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.