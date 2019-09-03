Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for argenx SE and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides argenx SE and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Provention Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 30.47% at a $171.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year argenx SE has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Provention Bio Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.