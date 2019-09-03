Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for argenx SE and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides argenx SE and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Provention Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE’s upside potential is 30.47% at a $171.5 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year argenx SE has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Provention Bio Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
