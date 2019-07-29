Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We are comparing argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.64 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 5.61% at a $150.5 average target price. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 19.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 90.6%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.