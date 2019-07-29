Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We are comparing argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|126
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|12.64
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
argenx SE’s upside potential is 5.61% at a $150.5 average target price. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 19.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
argenx SE and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 90.6%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
