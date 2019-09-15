Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 37.32% at a $171.5 average price target. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 298.09% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 59.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.