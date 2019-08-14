Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|129
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has argenx SE and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE’s upside potential is 18.89% at a $166.67 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both argenx SE and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors argenx SE beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.