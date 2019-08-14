Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 18.89% at a $166.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.