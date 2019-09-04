Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s consensus target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 33.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 41.14% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 98.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.