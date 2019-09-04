Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|109
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE’s consensus target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 33.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 41.14% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 98.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 6 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
