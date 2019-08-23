Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 130 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.37 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of argenx SE and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of argenx SE is $171.5, with potential upside of 25.79%. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $12.6, while its potential upside is 826.47%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE on 5 of the 8 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.