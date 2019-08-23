Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|130
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.37
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of argenx SE and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The average price target of argenx SE is $171.5, with potential upside of 25.79%. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $12.6, while its potential upside is 826.47%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE on 5 of the 8 factors.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
