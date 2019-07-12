Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 122 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 33 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us argenx SE and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Analyst Recommendations

argenx SE and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 8.44% and an $150.5 consensus price target. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 82.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 62.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

argenx SE beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.