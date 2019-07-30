Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 149.13 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of argenx SE and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows argenx SE and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 3.37% for argenx SE with consensus target price of $150.5. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 74.86% and its consensus target price is $18.5. The results provided earlier shows that Gritstone Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than argenx SE, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.