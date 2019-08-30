Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

argenx SE’s average target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 29.66%. Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 119.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.