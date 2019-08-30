Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Demonstrates argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
argenx SE’s average target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 29.66%. Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 119.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
argenx SE and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.