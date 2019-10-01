Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

We are comparing argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|130
|0.00
|36.73M
|-1.73
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|0.00
|54.70M
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|28,317,014.88%
|0%
|0%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|311,503,416.86%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of argenx SE is $156, with potential upside of 36.89%. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 60.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than argenx SE, based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 98.8%. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year argenx SE was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors argenx SE.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.