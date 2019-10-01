Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

We are comparing argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 130 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 28,317,014.88% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 311,503,416.86% -54.3% -39.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of argenx SE is $156, with potential upside of 36.89%. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 60.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than argenx SE, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 98.8%. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year argenx SE was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.