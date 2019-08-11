Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 128 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered argenx SE and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 17.17% and an $166.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year argenx SE has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats Cortexyme Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.