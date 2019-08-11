Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|128
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered argenx SE and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 17.17% and an $166.67 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year argenx SE has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.
Summary
argenx SE beats Cortexyme Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
