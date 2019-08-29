Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 29.94% and an $171.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 127.56% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 90.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year argenx SE was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.