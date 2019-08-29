Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 29.94% and an $171.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 127.56% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
argenx SE and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 90.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year argenx SE was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
