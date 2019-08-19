Reviewing argenx SE (ARGX)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 91.08 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows argenx SE and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of argenx SE is $166.67, with potential upside of 22.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 16.1% respectively. Comparatively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.