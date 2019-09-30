Reviewing Argan Inc. (AGX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Argan Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.19% of all Heavy Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Argan Inc. has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Argan Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan Inc. 32,482,023.31% 4.60% 3.60% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Argan Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Argan Inc. 13.10M 40 37.55 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Argan Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Argan Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Argan Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.20 2.77

As a group, Heavy Construction companies have a potential upside of 51.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Argan Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Argan Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Argan Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Argan Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Argan Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Argan Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Argan Inc.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.