Reviewing Argan Inc. (AGX)’s and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s results

Both Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan Inc. 46 1.57 N/A 1.10 37.55 Fluor Corporation 34 0.18 N/A 1.30 25.07

Table 1 highlights Argan Inc. and Fluor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fluor Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Argan Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Argan Inc. is currently more expensive than Fluor Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Argan Inc. and Fluor Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6% Fluor Corporation 0.00% 6.1% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Argan Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Fluor Corporation has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Argan Inc. and Fluor Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fluor Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Fluor Corporation’s average price target is $42.67, while its potential upside is 88.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Argan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Fluor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Argan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Fluor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75% Fluor Corporation -2.02% -2.46% -16.96% -10.37% -35.89% 0.96%

For the past year Argan Inc. has stronger performance than Fluor Corporation

Summary

Argan Inc. beats Fluor Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI); and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The MMAI segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.