Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

We are contrasting Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.57 N/A 0.27 108.33 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.99 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Management Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s average target price is $30.25, while its potential upside is 10.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 74.6%. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.