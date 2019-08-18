Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

This is a contrast between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.70 N/A 0.27 108.33 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.78% for Ares Management Corporation with average target price of $30.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 42.42% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.