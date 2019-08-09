Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.79
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.33
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ares Management Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation has a 8.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
