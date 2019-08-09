Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.79 N/A 0.27 108.33 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ares Management Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a 8.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.