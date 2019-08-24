Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.64 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a 10.99% upside potential and an average target price of $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.