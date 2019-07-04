Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 23 5.16 N/A 0.27 95.63 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is Ares Management Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares. 2.1% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.