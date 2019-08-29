Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

Since Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.82
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$31 is Ares Management Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.86%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.