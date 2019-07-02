Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|23
|5.08
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -5.38% for Ares Management Corporation with consensus target price of $25.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
