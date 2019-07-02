Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 23 5.08 N/A 0.27 95.63 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.38% for Ares Management Corporation with consensus target price of $25.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.