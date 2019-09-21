Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.65 N/A 0.27 108.33 Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ares Management Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. From a competition point of view, Noah Holdings Limited has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Ares Management Corporation’s average price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 10.69%. Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 69.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noah Holdings Limited looks more robust than Ares Management Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Ares Management Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.