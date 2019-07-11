Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 24 5.27 N/A 0.27 95.63 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.22 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ares Management Corporation is $28, with potential upside of 0.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. 2.1% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.