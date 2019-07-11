Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|24
|5.27
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.22
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Ares Management Corporation is $28, with potential upside of 0.07%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. 2.1% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
