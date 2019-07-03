Reviewing Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 23 5.08 N/A 0.27 95.63 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.66 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ares Management Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Management Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management Corporation has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ares Management Corporation’s downside potential is -5.38% at a $25.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -8.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ares Management Corporation looks more robust than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.