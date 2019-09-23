Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|66.93
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
