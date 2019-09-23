Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 66.93 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.