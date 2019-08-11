Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

This is a contrast between Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.