Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

This is a contrast between Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
