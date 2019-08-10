Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|20
|2.60
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The Carlyle Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 24.44% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
