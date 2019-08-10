Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.60 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

The Carlyle Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 24.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.